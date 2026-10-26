Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Lynne Arriale Named University Of North Florida 2026 Distinguished Professor
The internationally acclaimed jazz pianist also released her 18th album as a leader.
Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and educator Lynne Arriale has been named the University of North Florida 2026 Distinguished Professor, marking the first time a member of the jazz faculty has won the award. In a double honor, Arriale also received the 2026 Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award. The awards recognize outstanding UNF faculty achievements, highlighting excellence in teaching, scholarship, service and innovation.
“I'm so grateful to be the first jazz faculty member to receive this recognition,” said Arriale. “My work at UNF is such an important part of my life. I feel very fortunate to work with amazing colleagues and students who inspire me every day. Watching my students grow into accomplished musicians is one of the most rewarding parts of what I do.”
Arriale, Professor of Jazz Studies and Director of Small Ensembles at the School of Music in the College of Arts and Sciences, is widely recognized for her contributions to contemporary jazz and her lasting influence on music education. The award celebrates a balanced record of distinction in teaching, scholarship and services, and includes an honorarium and commemorative recognition. She was recognized at the UNF's 2026 Commencement, was invited by the president of UNF to address the UNF Board of Governors and delivered an address at the UNF faculty awards ceremony.
In addition to her exemplary career as an educator, Arriale maintains an active career as a performing and recording artist. In January of 2027, Challenge Records International releases Wide as the Sky, her 18th album as a leader. The rich tapestry of spiritual and musical atmospheres featuring a piano trio with bassist Alon Near and drummer Lukasz Zyta showcases a suite of nine original compositions exploring the depth of human consciousness and spirit.
Arriale's career spans more than three decades of international performance and scholarship. She has performed on prestigious stages worldwide, including five appearances at the Kennedy Center, tours across Europe, the Americas and Asia, as well as performances in Australia and Africa. She is the winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition and has performed alongside renowned jazz artists such as Randy Brecker, Benny Golson and Marian McPartland. Her discography includes 17 albums as a leader, with multiple releases reaching the top of the JazzWeek radio charts, including two No. 1 rankings. Her work has earned more than 119 national and international awards and recognitions, with 64 “Best of” honors and four-star reviews in major jazz publications.
At UNF, Arriale's impact is equally significant. Since joining the faculty, she has presented 338 performances, recorded 10 albums and published 45 original compositions. She has taught 404 course sections across 19 different courses. Her students have gone on to prestigious graduate programs, earned national recognition and performed on major stages, including the Jazz Education Network conference. In service, she has chaired the Jazz Scholarship Committee since 2009, coordinated 344 student performance opportunities and adjudicated 40 competitions worldwide. She has also presented more than 151 clinics at schools and institutions, further extending UNF's reach in music education. Arriale holds a Master of Music in piano performance from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and a Bachelor of Music in music theory and piano from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her additional training includes extensive study in both classical piano and jazz improvisation with leading educators and performers.
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