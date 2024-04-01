Julie Benko Will Star in Theatre Raleigh's Production of JANE EYRE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Broadway performer Julie Benko, who recently appeared as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," will star as Jane Eyre in Theatre Raleigh's upcoming production from May 29, 2024 to June 9, 2024.

Benko charmed Broadway fans when she covered and replaced for Beanie Fieldstein in the "Funny Girl" revival in the spring and summer of 2022 at the August Wilson Theater. About her run, The New York Times reported: "Along the way, she has established herself in theater-loving circles as a performer worth seeing." For that same performance, Benko was honored with the 14th annual Dorothy Loudon Award for excellence in the theater as part of the annual Theatre World Awards. Benko's other Broadway credits include "Harmony," "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Les Misérables."

"Julie Benko has really made a name for herself on Broadway in the last few years, and we consider ourselves truly lucky to have gotten her for this production," said Lauren Kennedy Brady, executive director of Theatre Raleigh. "She's the cherry on top of the already impressive Broadway pedigree of this production, including Megan McGinnis directing, Matt Bogart staring as Rochester, and the involvement of creators Paul Gordon and John Caird in this premiere of the chamber version of their Broadway hit."

"Jane Eyre" brings Charlotte Brontë's great love story comes to life with music. The musical was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2001. Benko will be joined onstage by previously announced Matt Bogart, who will play the role of Rochester and directed last season's Theatre Raleigh production of "Jersey Boys." Bogart is a television, film and Broadway actor with numerous credits, including playing The Four Seasons' bass player Nick Massi in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway for more than six years. Bogart also played opposite Nick Jonas, who was Frankie Valli in the live capture film of "Jersey Boys Live!" His other Broadway credits include "Aida," "The Civil War," "Miss Saigon," "Smokey Joe's Café" and most recently "Paradise Square."

Single tickets are now on sale for "Jane Eyre" and cost $37.20-$50. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://theatreraleigh.com/.

Single tickets also are now on sale for these shows on the 2024 schedule:

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost from $33-$50 and can be purchased at https://theatreraleigh.com/.

Tickets are not yet on sale for "Bull Durham, A New Musical," which will be a Theatre Raleigh production at R.J. Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham from Sept. 10-22, 2024. This will be the first time the film-inspired musical will be performed in Durham, N.C.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For tickets and more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.

