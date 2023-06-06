John Oliver Adds A Second Show At Durham Performing Arts Center On July 8

By popular demand, a new show has been added for John Oliver on Saturday July 8, 2023. The Emmy and Writer's Guild Award-winning writer and comedian will perform live at DPAC on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 as part of his tour – John Oliver Live.

He is the host and producer of the HBO show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which has been the recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including 23 Primetime Emmys, five Writer's Guild Awards, two Critics' Choice Television Awards, four Television Critics Association Awards, and two Peabodys.

From 2006-2013, John was a correspondent on The Daily Show and won three Primetime Emmys for his writing on the show. Oliver was the program's guest host for a two-month period in 2013. Until 2015, he also co-hosted the hugely popular weekly satirical podcast, The Bugle, with Andy Zaltzman.

Oliver has his comedic roots in stand-up and continues to perform at sold-out venues across the globe. He hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (2010-2013). Prior to this, he starred in the stand-up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times (2008).

As an actor, Oliver voiced the character Zazu in Disney's The Lion King (2019) and had a recurring role in the NBC sitcom, Community (2009-2014). Other notable film and television credits include Big Mouth, Paramount's Wonder Park, The Detour, Bob's Burgers, Danger Mouse, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Rick & Morty.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was recently nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.



With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has “something for everyone,” hosting 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

