Glenn High School Theatre Presents MEAN GIRLS High School Version

The Bobcat Theatre Department of Glenn High School presents Mean Girls High School Version April 27-29.

Glenn High Schools 'Bobcat Theatre Department' is an award winning high school theatre program. Glenn currently holds the Theta Award for 'best musical' in WSFCS school district.

Based on the Paramount Pictures hit Mean Girls (2004) this hilarious musical tells the story of a young girl moving from Africa to a Illinois and, for the first time, encounters typical teenagers. With a book by Tina Fey, Music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, this musical will keep you laughing throughout the whole show!

For Tickets and more information please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233125®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgofan.co%2Fapp%2Fschool%2FNC2009_1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

or email glennmusical@gmail.com