Durham's Hillside High School Drama Department to Present ANNIE This Month

Durham's historic Hillside High School Drama Department will conclude its 2023-2024 season of productions with the children's musical Annie based on the beloved children's classic. The show is from March 15-17 2024. The show is directed by Hillside High School Drama director Tiffany Agerston. Annie is a part of Hillside High School Theatre Department's annual celebration of Read Across America and to help increase litercy across the State of North Carolina. Friday night's performance will honor Hillside High School Alumni. Hillside Alumni are encouraged to wear school colors.

During the Sunday performance, Hillside Drama and Hillside Performing Arts Program will honor the graduating seniors of the Class of 2024 and their accomplishments throughout their time in the program. Senior Day is an annual tradtion at Hillside that has continued throughout the years with the many students who are now alumni of the program. There will be multiple events throughout the day to celebrate the hardwork and dedication of the seniors and their families.

The dates and times of Annie are Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:15 pm; Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm and Senior Day 2024 Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:15 pm. The performances of Annie. will take place at The John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater on the campus of Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina. Tickets are available at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/hillside/buy-tix?landingMessageSeen=true

