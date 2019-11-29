Duke Energy Center to Host 25 DAYS OF CHEER

The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts is will be hosting over 11 local community groups that will be performing during '25 Days of Cheer' on the elegant Lichtin Plaza.

Over 150 events are hosted at the Duke Energy Center throughout the holiday months of November and December. Patrons attending one of these many performances or simply taking in the beauty of downtown Raleigh will be greeted by the delightful sights and sounds of these local groups.

"We are excited to highlight our local community groups on the plaza this season and to offer pre-show entertainment to our patrons", says Theatre Manager Michelle Bradley.

25 Days of Cheer officially kicks off on Saturday, November 30th with the Triangle Pride Band performing at 2:30pm on Lichtin Plaza. The entire listing of performances can be found below and on www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.

Saturday, November 30 2:30pm - Triangle Pride Band

Tuesday, December 3 6:30pm - Heritage Middle School Trumpet Ensemble

Saturday, December 7 6:30pm - Wilbur O'Neal

Wednesday, December 11 6:30pm - Theatre Raleigh

Thursday, December 12 6:30pm - Banks Road Elementary Chorus

Saturday, Dec 14 6:30pm - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Sunday, December 15 4:30pm - Theatre Raleigh

Wednesday, December 18 6:30pm - Long Leaf Dance Company

Thursday, December 19 6:30pm - Cary Dance Company

Saturday, December 21 1:30pm - Stage Door Dance

Saturday, December 21 10:30am - Fox Road Elementary School Recorder Club

Sunday, December 22 4:30pm - Performance Edge

Tuesday, December 24 10:30am - Wilbur O'Neal

Come and celebrate the magic of the holiday season and help the Duke Energy Center spread some cheer while enjoying seasonal entertainment by these local groups.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You