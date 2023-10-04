MISERY to Open at PlayMakers Rep This Spooky Season

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Misery runs October 13 through October 31.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo 3 Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

MISERY to Open at PlayMakers Rep This Spooky Season

When “Misery” was first published in 1987, it was hailed as one of Stephen King's best works. Over 35 years later, it is still regarded as one of his cleverest.
 
A diabolical dance between best-selling writer Paul Sheldon and his number one fan Annie Wilkes, “Misery” is a nod to the tug-of-war between commercialism and art.
 
“Misery” was adapted for the stage by William Goldman. Fittingly, this psychological thriller opens Friday, October 13 at PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill.
 
“This play traffics in obsession, desire and passion at almost operatic scale,” says PlayMakers' Associate Director Jeff Meanza (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Guthrie and PlayMakers). “I can't wait for audiences to spend some time with Annie Wilkes.”
 
The PlayMakers' production stars Karl Kenzler (Fiddler on the Roof, You Can't Take It With You), a veteran of stage and screen, as Paul Sheldon. Company member Julia Gibson (Uncle Vanya, Night Mother) stars opposite Kenzler as Annie Wilkes.
 
“With a cast to die for… and a creative team that's ready to thrill, Misery is a red-hot opportunity for PlayMakers to produce in a genre that we haven't seen on our stage in a long time,” says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch (Birthday Candles).
 
Benesch also notes that Misery marks the final main stage production for Resident Scenic Designer McKay Coble (La Cage Aux Folles, Big River, Sunday in the Park with George).
 
“McKay is responsible for creating close to 90 designs at Playmakers over the 30-plus years she has been here,” says Benesch. “Her influence on and contribution to PlayMakers outstanding work and reputation cannot be overstated.”
 
In addition to Coble, the creative team includes costumes by Grier Coleman, lighting by Tao Wang, and sound by Kate Marvin (Wolf Play, Off-Broadway).
 
The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Misery runs October 13 through October 31.
 
For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit Click Here.
 
Performance and Special Event Schedule:    
 
October 11-12 — Preview Performances 
October 13 — Opening Performance & Press Opening 
October 15 — On-Site Childcare Available
October 22 — Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion
October 24 — ASL Language Interpretation and Audio Description
October 31 – Free and Reserved Parking
  

About PlayMakers Repertory Company  
 


PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”  

 

https://youtu.be/AzWQ35CZC0Q?si=LmESarfrA9xGZ0F6


2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Ali Siddiqs I GOT A STORY TO TELL TOUR is Coming To The Martin Marietta Center For The Per Photo
Ali Siddiq's I GOT A STORY TO TELL TOUR is Coming To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts In March

Don't miss Ali Siddiq on his 'I Got A Story To Tell' Tour as he brings his unique style of stand-up comedy to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in March. Get your tickets now and prepare to laugh your socks off!

2
Mark Normand Brings YA DONT SAY Tour to Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts Photo
Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

Mark Normand has announced 28 new dates in 2024, extending his first national theatre tour, Ya Don’t Say Tour, which includes a stop in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts February 24, 2024. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Wendell Tabbs STATE OF URGENCY is Going on Tour Photo
Wendell Tabb's STATE OF URGENCY is Going on Tour

Legendary Hillside High School retired drama director Wendell Tabb announced that his show Wendell Tabb's State of Urgency is going on tour. State of Urgency is a play about a community impacted by gun violence. The show was first produced in 2021 as a call to action in response to gun violence in the City of Durham.

4
Single tickets Now on Sale for Theatre Raleighs BARBECUE Photo
Single tickets Now on Sale for Theatre Raleigh's BARBECUE

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh’s production of 'Barbecue,' a comedy by award-winning playwright Robert O'Hara. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful- The Carole King Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pam Tillis
Wilson Center (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie’s "A Murder is Announced"
Cary Players (9/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Durham Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (2/27-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romantic Masters
Wilson Center (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barbecue
Theatre Raleigh (10/18-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Jurors
The Justice Theater Project (10/13-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You