DPAC Nominated for “Theatre of the Decade” Award

Pollstar Magazine, the leading trade publication for the global live entertainment industry, has nominated DPAC for its new "Theatre of the Decade" award, as part of their 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards' Celebration.

The "Theatre of the Decade" award celebrates theatres that showcased superior talent booking, effective promotion, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists, and consistent box office success over the last decade.

Pollstar Magazine announced its "Theatre of the Decade" nominations on April 19, with DPAC joining nine other North American venues as nominees in this prestigious category. The winner will be announced in mid-June during Pollstar Live!, the flagship event for Pollstar Magazine.

Pollstar Magazine's "Theatre of the Decade" nominees are:

Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis, MN (Capacity: 2,600)

Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater - Fort Lauderdale, FL (Capacity: 2,660)

DPAC - Durham, NC (Capacity: 2,700)

Beacon Theatre - New York, NY (Capacity: 2,825)

The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL (Capacity: 3,600)

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Capacity: 4,000)

Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA (Capacity: 4,600)

Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (Capacity: 6,015)

Auditorio Telmex - Zapopan, Mexico (Capacity: 8,712)

Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City, Mexico (Capacity: 10,000)

"It's a privilege to have the work of the entire team at DPAC, Nederlander, and PFM recognized among such an outstanding group of nominated theaters," said DPAC's General Manager, Bob Klaus. "We started with a simple goal... to be our guests' favorite place for live entertainment. The last decade, DPAC has strived to provide world-class entertainment for our region and we are proud to offer the legendary DPAC experience for our guests each and every time they visit."

Since opening in 2008, DPAC has welcomed more than 4.8 million guests to 2,300+ Broadway, concert, comedy and special events. DPAC is also consistently rated among the nation's top theaters by renowned publications, such as Billboard and Venues Now.

"What an honor it is to be nominated among these world-class entertainment venues for 'Theater of the Decade'," said Durham Mayor Steve Schewel. "We couldn't have imagined when starting DPAC a little more than a decade ago the impact the theater would have, not just on Durham, but also the entire Triangle region. Durham is already a winner!"

With traditional touring on hiatus this past year due to the national shutdown, there was a dearth of major tours, festivals, venue activity or touring-based artist development in 2020. With that in mind, Pollstar set out to celebrate the most commercially and artistically successful artists, venues and events over the last decade, as determined by box office data and prior awards voting history.

For over 30 years, Pollstar Awards have been the most relevant and coveted recognition in the live entertainment industry.