DIGNITY Wins Best Storytelling Award at National Women's Theatre Festival

DIGNITY, starring Alexis Rhone, won the Best Storytelling Award at the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival. “DIGNITY” was also a runner-up in the Best Direction and Best of Fringe Overall Outstanding Production categories.

“DIGNITY” reimagines three historical experiences in three different centuries. It centers on the voice and perspective of African/African-American women. “An earlier reviewer described it as a 'raucous history lesson',” Rhone said. Her goal is to rescue history from those who fear hard truths, while also helping these hard truths be more easily digested. “Hard truths are best dressed in a story, for no one likes a naked truth.“

“DIGNITY” not only centers on difficult historical narratives, they are also lesser known. The 19th-century scene is set in 1886 Uganda and deals with religious missionaries, religious converts, and a same-sex attracted teen king. The 20th-century narrative is set in 1930 Harlem, New York, where an inter-generational conversation happens between an Auntie and her niece over a supper invitation extended to a German theologian at the beginning of the Great Depression. The 21st-century story opens in 2015 in Los Angeles but began on September 11, 2001.

One of the jurors describes being captivated from the very beginning, noting Rhone's clever use of video transitions to help fill in the historical context. “She takes us on a journey through smart conversation that is accessible to everyone. Engaging and not easily forgotten.”

The runtime is 57 minutes. Here is a link to the live stream - https://www.youtube.com/live/zPDyIkMn3Zk?feature=share&t=350.