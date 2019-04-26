Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Comes To Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium will host comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com by phone at 800-745-3000, at all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Bojangles' Coliseum Box Office located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd.
With a string of record-breaking sold-out comedy appearances, a best-selling memoir "Stay Hungry" and a role in the award-winning "Green Book", 2018 was a milestone year that culminated in comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco receiving Billboard's inaugural Comedian of the Year award. The always "hungry" multi-hyphenate followed up that success with arguably "the biggest week of his career" to-date according to Entertainment Weekly by kicking off 2019 with a week that included performing four shows at "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden, and releasing his new Netflix Original special- "Stay Hungry" - streaming now.
For more information, visit sebastianlive.com.