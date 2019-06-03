Cary Playwrights' Forum & OdysseyStage Host 10-Minute Play Festival

OdysseyStage Theatre teams up with Cary Playwrights' Forum to present a 2nd-annual festival of ten-minute plays this summer: NC 10 by 10. Each group is producing five of the plays, with all ten being shown at each performance. Running first at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro July 11-14, the show moves to The Cary Theater for its second weekend, July 18-20.

The festival patterns itself on the popular 10 by 10 in the Triangle that ran at The ArtsCenter from 2001 to 2016. We sent out a call to all the playwrights in North Carolina and selected the best 10 minute plays amongst our entrants. 10 different directors are each taking on one of the 10 scripts, with the shows being cast separately by each theatre company. Several actors will play multiple roles which include everything from a Genie in a bottle to Don Quixote to Henry VIII to a mysterious woman of Fortune.



The NC 10by10: It's the most Bang for your Buck you'll get all summer!

Performances take place at The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St. Carrboro, NC July 11-13 at 8:00 PM, with a Sunday matinee on July 14 at 3:00 PM. The second weekend is at The Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary, NC (www.thecarytheater.com (919) 462-2051) July 18-20 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee on Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 PM. Prices: $10 Throwback Thursdays, $20 Friday and Saturday nights, $18 matinees.

Tickets for performances at The ArtsCenter (general admission seating) are available on their website, www.artscenterlive.org or by calling their box office, (919) 929-2787.

Ticket info for Cary shows (reserved seating) can be found at http://www.caryplaywrightsforum.org/?page_id=3470

For more information, visit www.odysseystage.org or www.caryplaywrightsforum.org





