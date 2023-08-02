Carolina Academy of Performing Arts Receives Special Permission to Perform BETWEEN THE LINES

CAPA's production of Between the Lines will run at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts from August 3-5.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Carolina Academy of Performing Arts Receives Special Permission to Perform BETWEEN THE LINES

The creators of the hit off-Broadway show Between the Lines has granted special permission to the award-winning youth theatre program, Carolina Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA), to perform the musical prior to its MTI release.

Between the Lines is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the same name, written by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer. The musical, which finished its Off-Broadway run last September, was written by Timothy Allen McDonald (book), with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. The story centers around Delilah, a socially awkward teen and bookworm, who falls in love with a prince from a fairy tale book.

The show's book writer, Timothy Allen McDonald, is also the founder of the Junior Theatre Festival (JTF), the world's largest semi-annual event dedicated to youth musical theatre performing groups. It was through this festival that CAPA's Artistic Director Melanie Prince developed a connection with McDonald.

Prince discovered Between the Lines while temporarily living in New York last year. She sas she was so impressed by Between the Lines and its message that she eventually reached out to McDonald to secure approval.

"I do kind of make decisions based on emotion," says Prince. "I could literally visualize bringing it to life."

Prince adds this production strives to be of the same caliber as the show Prince fell in love with on Off-Broadway. She is grateful for McDonald's support, as well as the blessing from MTI, who will license future productions.

CAPA's production of Between the Lines will run at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts August 3-5. The cast includes CAPA's award-winning youth ensemble, as well as Broadway's Ava Gail Prince (Mrs. Doubtfire).

For more information or tickets to Between the Lines, visit Click Here.




