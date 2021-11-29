CINDERELLA Will Be Performed at Raleigh Little Theatre Next Month

Raleigh Little Theatre presents its 37th annual production of the Prince Street Players version of "Cinderella," following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault, this musical version is adapted by Jim Eiler with music by Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy. This year's production runs December 3-19 in RLT's Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, with Mike McGee returning as director for the third consecutive year.

"After having to miss 2020 due to COVID, I'm so excited that we have the opportunity to bring 'Cinderella' back to the RLT stage and share this fun show with the community this year," said McGee. "We've assembled a talented cast including, for the first time in the 37-year history of the production, female actors playing the stepsisters. Time off has given us the chance to really explore some fun new aspects of the show, and I know everyone is going to love this new take. We're looking forward to sharing several exciting new surprises, so don't miss this year's production!"

RLT's "Cinderella" adds a sparkle of magic to the holiday season with a delightful blend of comedy and romance. Elegant costumes and scenery combined with entertaining music and dancing, a few conniving step-relatives, and some resourceful fairy folk bring this timeless story to life. Each year brings something new to the show, keeping "Cinderella" fresh and providing audiences with new delights after 37 years on stage. RLT's "Cinderella" runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences of all ages.

The holiday season provides several opportunities for RLT to involve "Cinderella" in local community happenings and efforts. The cast of "Cinderella" will perform live on the LeithCars.com float in the 77th ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh on Saturday, November 20, in Downtown Raleigh. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from opening night ticket sales will benefit WRAL's Coats for the Children fundraising drive.

For the safety of audiences and volunteers, all guests age 12 and up will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or show negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to attending any performance. Additionally, masks that cover both the mouth and nose will be required for all attendees over age 2 while inside the theatre.

"Cinderella - Prince Street Players Version" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The production is sponsored by Coastal Credit Union, with additional support from The News & Observer.

"Cinderella" runs from December 3-19 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Sunday, December 12, performance at 5:30pm features audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.