Burning Coal Theatre Presents OAKWOOD AT 150

Burning Coal Theatre honors Historic Oakwood Cemetery's 150th Anniversary Celebration with a collection of original short plays written about those who are resting peacefully or perhaps not so peacefully there. Every spring, Burning Coal Theatre teams up with Historic Oakwood Cemetery to produce a new series of plays on the historic site and its occupants. This year, the plays feature notable figures like Sophia Partridge, Henry Seawell, Bobby Crocker, Asa Forest, William Edward Anderson, Dr. E. Burke Haywood and Jonathan Worth; commemorating the full scope of the cemetery's 150-year history.

Oakwood at 150

May 17th and 18th at 6:30pm

& May 19th at 2:00pm

701 Oakwood Ave | Raleigh, NC 27601

This year's production, directed by George Jack, will feature the stories of seven influential people from Raleigh's past. This year's playwrights include Courtney Pisano, Lydia Sbityakov, Alexandra Hubbell, Ken Walsh, Salinda Tyson and Brook North. Who will be spotted this year telling tales of their lives lived out on the same patch of earth that we now inhabit? Join us and see!

Historic Oakwood Cemetery was founded in 1869 near the NC State Capitol in Raleigh's Historic Oakwood neighborhood. Tickets are $20 for adults [$10 for students] and are available at the Oakwood Cemetery on the date of the performance or by calling 919.834.4001. Parking available inside the cemetery. Find more information at www.burningcoal.org/ourhistory





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You