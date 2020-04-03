Burning Coal Theatre Company Announces KIDSWRITE 2020

Burning Coal Theatre Company announced Kidswrite 2020, a collection of short plays written by young playwrights, selected from submissions solicited from Wake and 13 surrounding counties.

Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, May 29 & 30, 2020 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 apiece and may be obtained at the door. More information at 919.834.4001 or at www.burningcoal.org.

NOTE: if the virus situation has not cleared by these dates, Kidswrite 2020 will be published in book form and made available online for download at https://burningcoal.org/kidswrite/

Every spring, Burning Coal Theatre receives play submissions from local 6th-12th graders that are then professionally produced for the public. Burning Coal has assembled a team of skilled theatre artists to bring these young writers' stories to life.

The KidsWrite Festival was created in 2004 to encourage young writers in central NC by producing their original one act plays. Finalists are chosen from numerous submissions. Those scripts are produced at the theatre and then published in a book available for purchase. After receiving a record number of play submissions, this year's featured playwrights include

Chicken Fights, by Pranav Gadiraju (Young Writer's Institute)

Man Attempts to Peel an Orange by Sam Harris

Silver Linings, by Abigail Celoria (North Raleigh Christian Academy)

Elevated Egos, by Spencer Fitzgerald, Catherine Shamel, and Keetyn Weeks (Moore Square Magnet Middle School)

Governor Dump by Vivek Indlamuri (Young Writer's Institute)





