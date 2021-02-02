Broadway At DPAC Has A Brand New Name

DPAC and TRUIST Financial Corporation announced today that DPAC's signature Broadway series will be renamed TRUIST Broadway at DPAC. Truist Broadway at DPAC will maintain the legacy of SunTrust Broadway, which since 2008 has brought the biggest new Broadway productions from New York and London stages to the Triangle.

"SunTrust has been a valued partner since DPAC's inception, and we look forward to beginning this next chapter with them as Truist," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC.

As part of a long-term sponsorship agreement, Truist Broadway Season Seat Members, along with Broadway fans and DPAC guests will see the TRUIST logo and signature color of Truist purple on all future communication and marketing.

"DPAC has been such an extraordinary community partner, continuing to raise the bar by bringing world-class theatrical productions to our community" said Gray Reed, Truist Region President for the Triangle Market. "At Truist, our purpose is to 'inspire and build better lives and communities,' and we are proud to have DPAC as our partner in this amazing, innovative and diverse community!"

DPAC's signature Broadway series is regarded as one of the most successful in the country, with over 18,000 Season Seat Members. Up to 200,000 guests a season will experience critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Broadway performances as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC.

"We can't wait to welcome Broadway fans back to DPAC for the new season of Truist Broadway featuring seven hit productions, including Tony Award Winning Musical - HADESTOWN, one of the greatest plays in theatre history, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and the premiere of the smash hit, AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS," said Bob Klaus, General Manager at DPAC.

Season seat packages for new members are on sale now. Tickets to each of the individual shows that are part of Truist Broadway at DPAC will go on sale later this year.

For more information, contact Broadway@DPACnc.com or call the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC at 919.281.0595.