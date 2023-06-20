Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Opens This Weekend

The official opening weekend – Friday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 27 – of the 2023 Brevard Music Center (BMC) Summer Festival is almost here! Highlights of the five-day celebration include classical masterpieces Orff's Carmina Burana (6/23) and Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 (6/25), as well as BMC Presents series of non-classical concerts featuring Broadway legend Patti LuPone (6/24) and Revolution: The Music of the Beatles (6/27). BMC faculty will also be featured in an exquisite chamber performance of Beethoven's Archduke Trio (6/26). Primary BMC performance venues include the 1800-seat, open-air Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium and the new 400-seat Parker Concert Hall. Tickets to BMC's Summer Festival – which features almost 100 performances and events through August 19 – start at $24 and can be reserved at brevardmusic.org/tickets or by calling the BMC Box Office at 828-862-2105.

For the complete list of performances, visit Click Here, download the 2023 Performance Calendar or view the 2023 Overture Magazine. For a listing of FREE festival performances, please view BMC's 2023 Performance Schedule At-A-Glance.

“There is something exciting this summer for every music lover and listener. Whether you love Symphonies or the Beatles, Opera or Musical Theatre, Jazz or Bluegrass, we invite you to enjoy the magic of Brevard with us!” said Mark Weinstein, President & CEO of Brevard Music Center. “I look forward to our best music-making season yet … and am particularly excited that vocal superstar Patti LuPone is with us on opening weekend. I remember seeing and hearing this legend as the original Evita on Broadway!”

"It's thrilling to make my first appearance with the acclaimed Brevard Music Center Summer Festival, a national treasure for its commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of musicians." said legendary artist, Patti LuPone. "I can't wait to share my life-long love affair of The Great White Way with the Brevard audience in 'Don't Monkey with Broadway' - my personal celebration of the tradition of Broadway - and to be joined on stage by the talented singers of BMC's Janiec Opera Company. It's going to be a magical night of music and memories!"

The 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Season is sponsored by Jacquelyn and Bruce Rogow. Drs. Joanne and Tom Parker and The Robinson-Hill Humanitarian Fund sponsor this year's Legendary Artists Series and Hampton Inn-Brevard continues as the BMC Presents series sponsor.