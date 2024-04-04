Blue Box Theatre Company to Present TITAN ARUM in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Box Theatre Company will present Titan Arum May 10-12 and May 17-19.

In Titan Arum, written by Blue Box Co-Founder and Chief of Operations, Chella

Anderson, audiences are thrust into the unsettling world of the dysfunctional Devland

family.

Josephine, the matriarch, once a celebrated horror novelist, now clings desperately to

the remnants of her fading fame. Her daughters, Katla and Dora, bear the weight of

their mother's legacy, each grappling with their own demons amidst the shadows of

their past.

Katla, a struggling artist consumed by her pursuit of creative perfection, descends

into madness as she commits unspeakable acts in the name of her art. Her monstrous

deeds cast a chilling shadow over the town, leaving two women missing and a

community shrouded in fear.

Dora, a widowed florist, navigates the suffocating embrace of grief while wrestling

with the fractured bond between her and her enigmatic sister. As tensions rise and

secrets unravel, Dora finds herself entangled in a web of lies, deceit, and betrayal.

With Josephine's insatiable thirst for literary acclaim driving her to exploit the tragedy

unfolding around her, the Devland family hurtles towards a horrifying climax where

the lines between reality and nightmare blur beyond recognition.

Will they unearth the truth buried beneath the petals of the Titan Arum, or will they

succumb to the darkness that lurks within?

Experience the terror firsthand as Titan Arum takes root on stage, promising a spine-

tingling journey into the heart of fear and the depths of the human psyche.

