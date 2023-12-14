Blue Box Theatre Co. Presents HELEN OF

It focuses on retelling and re-examining the story of Helen of Troy, the world's first "mean girl" and why history hates her so much.
Helen Of is a new play, written entirely by the ensemble of the show.
Helen Of will be staged January 12-14 at Epilogue Book Cafe.
All additional information can be found in the attached show poster and on the Click Here.
