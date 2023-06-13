BMC PRESENTS To Welcome Branford Marsalis with Jazz@BrevardMusic, June 16

On Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM, Branford Marsalis will make his first appearance at the Brevard Music Center in BMC Presents: Branford Marsalis with Jazz@Brevard. The legendary jazz saxophonist will be joined by BMC's all-star faculty and students in a swinging night of beloved tunes and timeless standards. The concert, which will be held at the Porter Center (Brevard College), is currently sold out.

For ticket information to any performance at BMC's 2023 Summer Festival – which runs from June through August – visit brevardmusic.org/tickets or call the BMC Box Office at 828.862.2105.

“Branford Marsalis has truly redefined what is to be a 21st century mainstay of artistic excellence through his diverse roles as musician, composer, bandleader, and educator,” said Mark Weinstein, President & CEO, Brevard Music Center. “His multi-faceted career and crossover to classical music not only align perfectly with BMC's mission to educate the next generation of musicians, but also reinforce what it takes to be a successful artist in the world of music today. We are thrilled to present this iconic jazz artist to our Brevard Music Center audience.”

As an educator, Branford has formed extended teaching relationships at Michigan State, San Francisco State and North Carolina Central Universities and conducted workshops at sites through the United States and the world. During his residency with Brevard Music Center, he will conduct private masterclasses and workshops with BMC's Jazz@Brevard students. Founded in 2014, Brevard Music Center's jazz program has grown in stature and size from an initial group of 12 students to over 100 students in 2023. Under the direction of Michael Dease, the Jazz Institute@Brevard is committed to providing an authentic, immersive experience in the jazz aesthetic while refining the elements of musical and personal discipline, integrity, and passion.

“Equally comfortable in a jazz club, symphony orchestra, or on set in a Hollywood movie studio, Branford Marsalis is an incomparable musical artist whose creative output has reached all corners of the world and impacted every listener,” said Mike Dease, Director, Jazz Institute@Brevard. “Our students, faculty and even the staff can barely contain our joy surrounding his visit. This incredible opportunity to interact with Branford on a close, personal level underscores the commitment towards cultural enrichment and inspirational student experiences that have become a hallmark of the Brevard Music Center.”

Growing up in the rich environment of New Orleans as the oldest son of pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, Branford was drawn to music along with siblings Wynton, Delfeayo, and Jason. When the brothers left to form the Wynton Marsalis Quintet, the world of uncompromising acoustic jazz was invigorated. Branford formed his own quartet in 1986 and, after four decades in the international spotlight, his achievements continue to grow. From his initial recognition as a young jazz lion, he has expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader and educator, crossing stylistic boundaries while maintaining an unwavering creative integrity. In the process, he has become a multi award-winning artist with three Grammys, a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master and an avatar of contemporary artistic excellence.

A frequent soloist with classical ensembles, Branford has become increasingly sought after as a featured soloist with acclaimed orchestras around the world, performing works by composers such as Copeland, Debussy, Glazunov, Ibert, Mahler, Milhaud, Rorem, Vaughan Williams, and Villa-Lobos. And his legendary guest performances with the Grateful Dead and collaborations with Sting have made him a fan favorite in the pop arena.

Founded in 1936, the Brevard Music Center stands as one of this country's premier summer classical music training programs and festivals. Each summer, over 700 gifted students come to the Music Center from across the United States and around the world to study with a distinguished faculty and renowned guest artists. Brevard's hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges each year as faculty and students present inspiring concerts and events to summer audiences.

For more information visit brevardmusic.org.