Auditions Scheduled For ANNE OF GREEN GABLES The Musical At Wake Forest Renaissance Centre

Audition dates are announced for a fully staged musical version of "Anne of Green Gables," to be presented at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre. Producer-Director Wayne R. Scott has scheduled the open auditions for Thursday evening, February 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The auditions will be held in Room D-264 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh.

"Our auditions for the musical will be conducted on a first come, first served basis without appointments," said Scott. "All roles are open at this time."

Scott emphasized that the Thursday, February 22 auditions will be devoted to those auditioning for principal or choral roles. A second audition will be held Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, for select candidates who are called back and for those unable to audition on February 22. These auditions will be conducted by appointment throughout that morning.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing up to 16 measures of any familiar Broadway musical song, a hymn, or a simple tune such as "Happy Birthday." They must bring their own sheet music in their key and Scott will provide an accompanist. He will not consider electronic sound accompaniment, such as musical tracks, and no a capella singing will be considered.

In addition to singing, Scott may ask auditioners to interpretively recite the lyrics of their song or to read excerpts from scripted scenes. Memorization is not necessary as they may refer to the lyrics or lines provided.

The musical is scheduled to be performed on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. Both performances will be presented at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre located at 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest.

After the cast is selected, Scott and his production staff will hold a required orientation meeting the evening of Tuesday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. and rehearsals will begin the following week. Rehearsals are typically Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Most rehearsals will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Raleigh.

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic 1908 novel, "Anne of Green Gables" is an original, award-winning musical brought to life through song, dance and the staged escapades of orphan Anne Shirley. The critically acclaimed production faithfully follows the story popularized by the hit movie versions. Anne's search for love and acceptance provides heartwarming drama, as well as amusing adventures, that audiences of all ages enjoy.

Scott encourages teens and adults who may be interested in backstage and technical staff work to also come on the scheduled audition days. He has already secured some positions, including Assistant Director Jordan Mills, Production Assistants Robin Roberts and Dr. Tammy Bradshaw-Scott, and Orchestrator Nolan Livesay, who composes music scores for major film studios.

"We look forward to producing our company's first musical to be staged in North Carolina," said Scott, who founded LifeHouse Theater in California. "We hope this will be the first of many to come."

"As a newer resident of Wake Forest, I am excited to bring our fun musicals to families in the area who are searching for wholesome live theater experiences," Scott added. "I'm pleased to report that 'Anne of Green Gables' has been one of the most Popular Productions in LifeHouse Theater's 30-year history."

For additional information, please contact Audition Coordinator, Dr. Tammy Bradshaw-Scott, at (909) 488-8429 or by emailing tbradshawscott@gmail.com Information about LifeHouse Theater productions may be found by visiting Click Here.