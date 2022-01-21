Amos Lee Comes To DPAC in June

American singer-songwriter Amos Lee brings his 2022 Summer Tour to DPAC on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com

Amos Lee has unveiled details of a coast-to-coast US tour this summer, kicking off just after Memorial Day at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel before stops at iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

The string of new dates add to an already-extensive 2022 tour schedule for Lee, which also includes seventeen East Coast and Midwest dates across three weeks this April. Highlights of that April run include Lee's first hometown show since the pandemic at The Met in Philadelphia, and a special performance at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. alongside The National Symphony Orchestra. Find full information on Lee's 2022 US tour here: https://www.amoslee.com/tour



With new details of his return to the road, Lee has also shared the uplifting and joyous original "See The Light," the Billboard chart-topping artist's latest look at his upcoming new album Dreamland (out February 11 on Dualtone Records). The song finds Lee courageously opening up about struggles with isolation ("when I fall off the map / disappear without a trace") and panic attacks ("when I can't breathe in / and I'm falling out of line") and the mantras he's leaned on to overcome - see the light...hold on. Listen to "See The Light" and watch the accompanying visual, directed by GOODNICETHANKS and featuring Shaina Cardwell and Emerson Davis, here: https://youtu.be/BCUC4KBnFYQ



This past week, Lee also brought Dreamland to national television with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show; where he performed a special stripped-down version of the album's "Worry No More" from the California coast. An enduring radio hit from the new record, "Worry No More" has been met with Top 5 success as it continues to climb both the AAA and Americana singles charts. Watch Amos' performance of "Worry No More" on The Kelly Clarkson Show here: https://youtu.be/Tt88D3dVL4w



"See The Light" and "Worry No More" are both cornerstones of Dreamland, an eleven-song collection which sees Lee taking perhaps his most profound turn inward to chronicle his own struggles with anxiety, loneliness and despair. The album channels Lee's "greatest asset: the weathered voice which he uses to plumb emotional depths" (Pitchfork) as he crafts music "to help listeners heal" (Salon) and to destigmatize conversations around mental health. Pre-order Dreamland here: https://www.dualtonestore.com/collections/amos-lee