Alan Campbell Headlines WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION At Judson Theatre Company

Judson Theatre Company has announced that Tony Award nominee Alan Campbell will headline their November production of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Performances begin Thursday, November 21 and run through Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Owens Auditorium at the newly renovated Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374).

In Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, when a wealthy widow is found murdered, her married suitor, Leonard Vole, is accused of the crime. Vole's only hope for acquittal is the testimony of his wife, but his airtight alibi shatters as new clues are revealed. With a delicious mixture of humor and intrigue, Christie's ingenious plot twists keep the audience guessing until the surprising final curtain.

Alan Campbell received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Joe Gillis in the original Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard. He has also appeared on Broadway as Sam in Mamma Mia! and in Susan Stroman's Contact. Television audiences know Alan from his five seasons as Derek on Jake and the Fatman with William Conrad; from co-starring with John Ritter on the Three's Company sequel series Three's a Crowd; and from appearances on Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Homicide: Life on the Streets, and Matlock. Alan's feature films include Universal's A Simple Wish with Martin Short, Mara Wilson, and Kathleen Turner; Weekend Warriors directed by Bert Convy, and the recently completed Uncle Frank with Paul Bettany.

In addition to Campbell as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, the Witness for the Prosecution cast also includes JTC returnees James Cella as Leonard Vole, Tim Garner as Mr. Myers, Rick McDermott as Lord Justice Wainwright, and Matthew Tyler as Mr. Mayhew. Making their JTC debuts are Lizzie King-Hall as Romaine Vole, Mike Brennan as Inspector Hearne, Lisa Burton as Dr. Wyatt, Maddie Casto as Greta, Traci Loper as the Court Clerk, and Ian Watson as Mr. Carter. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Agatha Christie adapted Witness for the Prosecution for the stage from one of her short stories. The play was a personal favorite of Agatha Christie's and is considered her theatrical masterpiece. Running for a year and a half on Broadway in the 1950s, it has been an international success for decades, and is currently enjoying a hit site-specific revival in London. Witness for the Prosecution is perhaps best known from Billy Wilder's 1957 film adaptation starring Marlene Dietrich, Tyrone Power, and Charles Laughton. It has been adapted for television multiple times, including the recent 2016 BBC miniseries.

To purchase tickets online now to Witness for the Proseuction or request additional information, please visit http://judsontheatre.com/. Tickets will be available to purchase in person at local outlets beginning Friday, November 1. Discounted Group Rates (10+) are available online, or email: JudsonTheatre@gmail.com; Discount Student and Military Rush tickets available at the door (ID required, limit 2 per ID).





