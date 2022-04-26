ANASTASIA, CHICAGO, BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Wilson Center's 2022-23 Broadway Season

The Wilson Center in Wilmington, NC has announced its upcoming 2022-23 Broadway series. The Greetings From Broadway season will kick off in November with Anastasia, but a bonus show, Tootsie, will take place on October 18.

Check out the full lineup below!

The 2022-23 "Greetings from Broadway" season includes:

With two special "Broadway Bonuses" to add or swap:

Subscriptions

Guarantee your seats to the most popular shows! Enjoy advanced access to tickets, plus a 10% discount when you buy tickets to all of the shows in the season with the full season subscription. "Choose-Your-Own" subscriptions are also available when you purchase tickets to three or more shows in the season.

Memberships

Secure the best seats in the house! Members enjoy advanced access to tickets to all Wilson Center Presents shows, including our PNC Broadway season-plus fee-free purchases and free parking.

Learn more at https://wilsoncentertickets.com/broadway/.