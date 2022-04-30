A CIVILIZED WORLD Now Available to Stream on Tubi

The film version of A Civilized World, produced and filmed in Wilmington, is now available on multiple streaming platforms including Tubi, Plex and Xumo. The Award-Winning drama tells a compelling story about a frightening near future where a resource ravaged society makes being unproductive an offense punishable by death. A government employee (Justin Smith) tasked with administering these sentences begins to question his role in the process after a contentious encounter with one of the condemned (Karen Labbe).

The film was featured at the 2021 Downtown Urban Arts Festival in New York City where it received the Vanguard Award. The film has been celebrated for its exceptional lead performances and subject matter which addresses issues of classism and the price society is willing to pay to live in a civilized world. The script was originally produced as a play as part of the 2018 Downtown Urban Arts Festival and was produced as a film.

"A Civilized World dares to ask big questions that hold as much relevance to our own world as much as they do in the world in which it is set, it doesn't so much promote debate as provoke it, it demands you talk about it, question it, argue it."- Andy Oliver (Quietman Reviews)