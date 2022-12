12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Theatre Raleigh Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lisette Glodowski - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Robin Levine - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 12%

Gavan Pamer - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 11%

Peiwei and James Cobo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 11%

Sydney Spaulding - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Center 9%

Sydney Pope / Gavan Pamer - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 8%

Shannon Michael Wamser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Kendrix Singletary - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center 7%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Freddie Lee Heath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre Company 5%

Freddie Lee Heath & Liz Droessler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 5%

Parker Esse - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Amanda Lavergne/Alissa LaVergne - ANYTHING GOES - Sandhills Repertory Theatre 2%

Darien Crago/Daniel Plimpton - JERRY HERMAN ON BROADWAY - Sandhills Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malissa Borden - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 16%

Dustin Britt - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 14%

Kim Brown - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 12%

Signe Healey - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 7%

Kishara McKnight - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre 7%

Thomas Mauney - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 5%

Sally Beale - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Justice Theater Project 5%

LeGrande Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Kishara McKnight - YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Laura J. Parker - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - NC State Univeraity Theatre 4%

Laura J. Parker - ASSASSINS - NC State TheatreFest 3%

LeGrande Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre Company 3%

Lisa Hersh - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stone Soup Theatre Co 3%

Ketti Shum - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 3%

LeGrande Smith - RING OF FIRE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Dorthy Austin-Harrell - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Laura J Parker - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Switchyard Theatre Company 2%

Kishara McKnight - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Productions 1%

Elizabeth Huddleston - THE ROAD TO MECCA - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tim Seib - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 12%

Wayne Leonard - URINETOWN - Studio 1 9%

Patrick Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 9%

Eric Woodall - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 7%

Gavan Pamer - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 7%

Mark Hopper - THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players 7%

Marc de la Concha - INTO THE WOODS - CFRT 5%

Cana Strong - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Center 5%

Gavan Pamar - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 4%

Joellen Nowell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Kendrix Singletary - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center 4%

Lauren Kennedy - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Julio Agustin - ON YOUR FEET - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Michael King & Candice Riddle - INTO THE WOODS - Studio 1 3%

Adam Twiss - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Kendrix Singletary - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center 2%

Brian Westbrook - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 2%

Stephanie Pope Lofgren - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Nancy Rich - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Danica Jackson - ASSASSINS - NC Theatrefest 1%

Thomas Mauney - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 1%

Judy Long - FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 1%

Deb Royals - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Pure Life Theatre 1%

Amanda LaVergne/ Michael Pizzi - ANYTHING GOES - Sandhills Repertory Theatre 1%

Michael Pizzi - JERRY HERMAN ON BROADWAY - Sandhills Repertory Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Britt - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 16%

Tim Seib - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Telly Leung - YELLOW FACE - Theater Raleigh 9%

Patrick Holt - ROMEO AND JULIET - Temple Theatre Company 8%

Peggy Taphorn - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Temple Theatre Company 7%

Ira David Wood IV - THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park 6%

Wade Newhouse - RICHARD III - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 5%

Yvonne Anderson - ROE - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 4%

Peggy Taphorn - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Temple Theatre Company 4%

Amelia Lumpkin - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - The Justice Theatre Project 3%

Chris Walker - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - The Gilbert Theater 3%

Brook North - ALL THE WAY - Justice Theater Project 3%

Jeri Lynn Schulke - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Jamal Farrar - FENCES - Pure Life Theatre 3%

Noelle Azarelo - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Switchyard Theatre Company 2%

Vivienne Benesch - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Playmakers Repertory Company 2%

Haley Phillipart - EMMA - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 2%

Beth Brody - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Productions 2%

Kenneth Hinton - ART - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Jerome Davis - GALILEO - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Montgomery Sutton and Lawrence Carlisle - OTHELLO - The Gilbert Theater 1%

Jerome Davis - THE ROAD TO MECCA - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Lawrence Carlisle III - THE DEATH OF A SUPERNOVA - The Gilbert Theater 0%

Ana Radulescu - WHAT IF IF ONLY & AIR - Burning Coal Theatre Company 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 11%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 9%

BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 8%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Mcgregor Family Theater 8%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 5%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre Company 5%

INTO THE WOODS - CFRT 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cape Fear Regional Theater 4%

THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players 3%

FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 3%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Honest Pint 3%

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - The Justice Theater Project 2%

OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 2%

RING OF RIRE - North Carolina Theatre 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Switchyard Theatre Company 2%

ASSASSINS - NC Theatrefest 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 2%

THE CAROLS - Gilbert Theater 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Justice Theater Project 1%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 1%

YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Temple Theatre Company 1%

ART - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenni Becker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 13%

Michael Winkleman - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 11%

Cailen Waddel - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 9%

Matt Nowell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 8%

Eric Voecks - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center 7%

John Wampler - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 6%

Charlie Morrison - ON YOUR FEET - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Matt Nowell - THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Charlie Raschke - YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Christina Munich - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Sarah Gendron - EMMA - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 4%

Matt Nowell - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 4%

CJ Barnwell - RING OF FIRE - North Carolina Theare 3%

Alyssa Petrone - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Switchyard Theatre Company 3%

Gordon W. Olson - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Reza Behjat - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Playmakers Repertory Company 3%

Charlie Raschke - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 2%

David Petrone - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Production 2%

Chris Popowich - THE ROAD TO MECCA - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Matthew Adelson - GALILEO - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joanne Li - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 19%

Mark Hopper - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 13%

Michael Santangelo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 12%

P. Blake Moran - INTO THE WOODS - Studio 1 9%

Edward G. Robinson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 7%

Edward G. Robinson - ON YOUR FEET - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Mark Hopper - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 5%

Katharine Anderson - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Justice Theater Project 5%

Joanna Li - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Randy Redd - RING OF FIRE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Diane Petteway - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - NC State University Theatre 3%

Michael Meyer - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Diane Petteway - ASSASSINS - NC TheatreFEST 3%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stone Soup Theatre Company 3%

Jarvis Antonio Greene - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mike Meyers - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 2%



Best Musical

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 12%

URINETOWN - Studio 1 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 8%

BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center 6%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 6%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre Company 5%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 5%

THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Center 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 3%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Justice Theater Project 3%

FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 2%

CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 2%

THE CAROLS - The Gilbert Theater 2%

RING OF FIRE - North Carolina Theatre 1%

ASSASSINS - TheatreFEST 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stone Soup Theatre Co 1%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 1%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 1%

ANYTHING GOES - Sandhills Repertory Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Qualia Akili Holder-Cozart - FINDING PATIENCE THE MUSICAL - Holly Springs Cultural Center 18%

Sophie Page - URINETOWN - Studio 1 7%

Cristina Duchesne-Rivera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 7%

Deanna Richards - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 5%

Linnea Coon - URINETOWN - Studio 1 4%

David Toole - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Akili Holder-Cozart - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 4%

Hailey Best - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company 3%

Josh Glasscock - FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Val Humphrey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center 3%

Huck Borden - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 3%

Madison Cain - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center 3%

Lee Jean Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cape Fear Regional Theater 3%

Sara Jean Ford - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Saylor Gray - THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Andy Dickerson - ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Manna Nichols - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Susan Shank - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Company 2%

Angela Robinson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Hankla - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Justice Theater Project 2%

Eva Ann Rials - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Tedd Szetto - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 2%

Iliana Garcia - ON YOUR FEET - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Qualia Akili Holder-Cozart - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Pure Life Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Annika Benander - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%

Happy Mahaney - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Julia Heifert - ROMEO & JULIET - Temple Theatre Company 6%

Ris Harp - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Hansel Tan - YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Alastair Motylinski - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Laura J. Parker - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec. Players 5%

David Henderson - RICHARD III - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 5%

Ira David Wood III - THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park 5%

J. Ra'Chel Fowler - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - The Justice Theater Project 4%

Ali Evarts - YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Laci Burt - ROMEO AND JULIET - Temple Theatre Company 3%

Claudia Varga Dean - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - T/he Giulbert Theater 2%

Wade Newhouse - RICHARD II - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 2%

Lynda Clark - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Juan Isler - ART - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

Katie Barrett - EMMA - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 2%

Ethan Martin - ROMEO AND JULIET - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Traci Yeo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Melanie Simmons - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Eva Ann Rials - ROMEO AND JULIET - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Tori Jewell - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Playmakers Repertory Company 2%

Shirley Proctor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Sean Brosnahan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Productions 1%

Christine Rogers - ROE - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 15%

OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 12%

YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 10%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Temple Theatre Company 8%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre 7%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Temple Theatre Company 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Temple Theatre Company 4%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Honest Pint 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (OPEN AIR) - Switchyard Theatre Company 3%

ALL THE WAY - Justice Theater Project 3%

FENCES - Pure Life Theatre 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - NC State University Theatre 3%

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - The Justice Theater Project 2%

THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park 2%

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - The Gilbert Theater 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Productions 2%

LIFE OF GALILEO - Burning Coal 2%

EMMA - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 2%

YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Playmakers Repertory Company 2%

OTHELLO - The Gilbert Theater 1%

HENRY IV PART 1 - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 1%

ART - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

RICHARD II - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 1%

I AND YOU - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benedict Fancy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 18%

Matt Nowell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 14%

John wampler - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 11%

Romello Huins - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre 9%

Miyuki Su - YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Matt Nowell - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Jeffrey Nugent - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Justice Theater Project 5%

Vikki Lloyd - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - The Gilbert Theater 5%

Chris Bernier - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Jayme Mellema - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - NC State Univeraity Theate 4%

Lizzy Andrwws - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Switchyard Theatre Company 4%

Joshua Martin - THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park 3%

Jayme Mellema - ASSASSINS - NC TheatreFEST 3%

Jan Chambers - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Playmakers Repertory Company 3%

Jeffrey Nugent - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Productions 3%

Erin Morales - THE ROAD TO MECCA - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Nowell - THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players 19%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh 15%

Eric Alexander Collins - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 15%

Eric Alexander Collins - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Juan Isler - THE ROAD TO MECCA - Burning Coal Theatre Company 7%

Michael Anderson - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - LGB Productions 6%

Michael Parker - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Switchyard Theatre Company 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - RING OF FIRE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Michael Parker - MARIE CURIE - Switchyard Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophie Page - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 9%

Alfredo Hurtado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre 9%

Andrew Wade - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Ryley Floyd - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 7%

Tyler Berndt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Center 6%

Annika Benander - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 6%

Coleman Hines - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Shadia Fairuz - ON YOUR FEET - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Andy Dickerson - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Bella Miller - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 3%

Anna Wentworth - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 3%

David Henderson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in the Park 3%

Susan Jordan Shank - ASSASSINS - TheatreFEST 3%

Kendal Fischer - URINETOWN - Studio 1 3%

Ty Shull - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company 2%

Lulu Picart - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Noah Pieper - URINETOWN - Studio 1 2%

Ben Davis - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Andrew Wade - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Micaela Shanyce Bundy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Tedd Szeto - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Ryan Madanick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stone Soup Theatre Co 1%

Indigo Orlando - INTO THE WOODS - Studio 1 1%

Tedd Szeto - FOREVER PLAID - Theatre Raleigh 1%

Jonah Ho'okano - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%