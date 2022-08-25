Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents a Free Virtual Salon on The Prague Quadrennial 2023 and How Young Designers Can Get Involved

As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design presents a conversation on Thursday, August 25 at 7:00pm ET with Patrick Du Wors, Shannon Harvey, Susan Tsu, and Members of the US National Design Team for PQ 2023.

The Prague Quadrennial is an incredible opportunity for theater designers from across the globe to gather, share ideas, display work, learn new skills, and be inspired. However, the logistics of acquiring the resources to travel and to stay in Prague in addition to navigating the myriad of performances, lectures, and workshops can be intimidating. This is especially the case for emerging and early career designers who are considering attending for the first time. This roundtable discussion between PQ veterans seeks to demystify the festival by reviewing the many ways to get involved as well as resources available to help to get there.

Patrick Du Wors (he/him) Patrick is a Canadian performance designer, working in a wide range of performance styles and production scales. From classical opera and text-based theatre, to contemporary devised work, Patrick's work has been recognized across Canada and internationally. Patrick designed and curated the Canadian Exhibition Shared [private] Space at PQ2015 and served on the World Stage Design 2017 selection jury for the Emerging Artist category. Patrick curated the Prague Quadrennial's experiential educational platform - PQ Studio's - for PQ 2019 and is delighted to do so again for PQ 2023. Patrick is an Associate Professor at the University of Victoria, British Columbia. He is a graduate of the University of Alberta's MFA Theatre Design program and apprenticed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the UK.

Shannon Harvey (he/him) Shannon Harvey is a creative technologist and researcher specialising in digital scenography and large scale visual design in concerts, film, TV and spectical events. Shannon is the creative director of Creative Alchemy One, an independent agency currently supervising virtual production content delivery and volume operations for Apple TV in London for Lux Machina. Shannon has a BFA in Drama and a Masters of Entertainment Technology from Carnegie Mellon. He lives north of London and is a father of Amelia and Finn.

Susan Tsu (she/her) Susan Tsu: Designs at 44 USA theatres, opera companies, returning frequently to such companies as Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Cincinnati Playhouse, Quantum Theatre, City Theatre. Memorable international productions: Godspell, The Joy Luck Club- a benchmark collaboration between Chinese and American companies, and The Balcony- Bolshoi Theatre. Curatorial efforts: Co-Curator- PQ2023; Chief Curator- Innovative Costume of the 21st Century: The Next Generation; Co Curator- Costume Design at the Turn of the Century; Artistic Director -From the Edge- USA -2011 Prague Quadrennial. Exhibitions: Lincoln Center Library Curtain Call: Celebrating A Century of Women Designing for Live Performance; McNay Art Museum: From Shakespeare to Sondheim. Designs represented in over a dozen books and countless publications. Professor of Costume Design- Carnegie Mellon. Bessie F. Anathan Professor of Fine Arts. University Professor. USITT Fellow. New York Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics, LA Distinguished Designer, Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award, & Carol R. Brown Creative Achievement Award.

The US National Design Team was selected by the USITT PQ Committee to design the installation housing the work of US designers for the 2023 USITT Conference and the 2023 Prague Quadrennial. The members of the team are David Bengali, Yoon Bae, Scott Bolman, Luke Cantarella, Anna Driftmier, Richard Hoover, Stan Mathabane, and Tanya Orellana.

Wingspace is an organization of theater artists that fosters conversations on design, strengthens our community, and furthers activism in the field. Formed in 2005 and with a membership composed of over 60 designers, directors, and dramaturgs, Wingspace looks at the theater landscape from a design point of view. By sponsoring public events and workshops, fostering early career designers in our Mentorship Program, and staging events for the design community as whole, Wingspace creates opportunities for theater makers passionate about design to come together, learn from one another, and grow together as a community. www.wingspace.com