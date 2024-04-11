LATERNA FEST Opens in Prague Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first festival edition was held at the New Stage of The National Theatre two years ago on instigation of Radim Vizváry, the artistic director of Laterna magika. The second Laterna fest edition brings to Prague progressive and inspiring artists from Japan, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Israel and the Czech Republic.



The programme offers technically and artistically outstanding works, dance and movement theatre, comedy and visually captivating poetics. The top world ensembles Sankai Juku, Umbilical Brothers, Sirqus Alfon come to the Czech Republic after a long break or for the first time ever.



This year’s dramaturgy contemplates the relativity of reality and focuses on experimental works, searching for artistic value in a unique combination of stage art forms and multimedia trends. The visiting ensembles and artists share worldwide renown, distinctive style, technical virtuosity, and passion for theatre. The festival selection offers pieces for all age categories and various tastes of the audience, who can savour captivating images, outstanding entertainment, as well as peculiar and unique performances.