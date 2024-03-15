Prague Shakespeare Company Parnters With EU Creative Europe Grant For WE ARE HAMLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The EU Creative Europe Grant program is supporting theatre collaboration between the the Prague Shakespeare Company in Prague, Czech Republic, bremer shakespeare company in Bremen, Germany and The Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after Vasyl Vasylko in Odesa, Ukraine to create a unique theatrical experience: the WE ARE HAMLET Project’s production of Shakespeare’s timeless classic: HAMLET.



The WE ARE HAMLET Project is a new multi-lingual, English-language based theatrical reimagining of William Shakespeare’s HAMLET created by an international company of diverse artists, theatre makers and educators collaborating together to enlighten, inspire, educate and entertain audiences across Europe and the world. The Artistic Team of HAMLET will be comprised of artists from each partner theatre, working together under the direction of Guy Roberts, Artistic Director of PSC.



HAMLET, by William Shakespeare, is the single play in the Western tradition that encompasses the central questions of existence that applies to all humans across social, political, economic, educational, environmental, religious and racial boundaries. It is a quintessential European play rooted in classical principles of examining the essential questions – Who Am I? Why Do I Exist? What Must I Do?



When we understand Hamlet, we understand ourself. When we understand ourself then we can begin to understand and empathize with others as well. It is no accident that Hamlet is one of the most popular plays around the world and every country finds something within the play that speaks to their national character and temperament. By exploring Hamlet through a multiplicity of views and artistic sensibilities with a multi-national and multi-lingual artistic company we seek to find the common experiences and humanity we all share across national boundaries and discover the truly European nature of the play and each other.



Through live theatrical performances in Germany, the Czech Republic and Ukraine as well as other international theatre festivals within and without Europe and a large educational initiative supported by a special documentary chronicling the journey of the project, WE ARE HAMLET stimulates the imagination and fires the creativity of people across Europe and especially in Ukraine, giving us hope for the future and a model of international cooperation and mutual trust and understanding through the performing arts.



The WE ARE HAMLET Project unites the European past, present and future.

HAMLET Performances

2. 3. 4. 5 May

bremer shakespeare company

Bremen, Germany

23 August - Tickets On Sale Soon

Prague Shakespeare Company

in association with Letní shakespearovské slavnosti 2024

Prague Castle

Prague, Czech Republic

September 2024 - Dates TBA

Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre

Odesa, Ukraine

Prague Shakespeare Company:

Guy Roberts (Director, Project Leader), Jessica Boone (Producer, Actress), Karel Hermanek (Actor), Gregory Gudgeon (Actor), Taylor Napier (Actor), Přemysl Janda (Designer), Renee Lamari (Stage Manager & Actor), Stanislav Callas (Filmmaker, Translator).

Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre:

Oleksii Remishevskyi (Director, Project Leader), Yulia Pivovarova (Producer/Director, Project Coordinator), Oleksandr Samusenko (Director, Project Coordinator), Olena Zavhordinova (Actor, Project Coordinator), Alina Katrechko (Actress), Vera Timofeeva (Actress), and Ivan Zavgorodnii (Composer)

bremer shakespeare company:

Renate Heitmann (Producer, Project Director), Tim Lee (Project Leader, Actor), Anna Aleff (Administrator), Martina Lübbing (Administration, Assistant Director), Heike Neugebauer (Designer Stage/Costume), Ulrike Schimitschek (Assistant Designer Stage/Costume), Erik Roßbander (Actor), Svea Auerbach (Actress), Kai Henkhus (Technician)