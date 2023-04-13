Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VASSA ZHELEZNOVA Comes to National Theatre of Prague This Week

Performances run 13-15 April.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Vassa Zheleznova comes to The Estates Theatre this week. Performances run 13-15 April.

Vassa Zheleznova is a businesswoman.
Vassa Zheleznova is a mother.
Vassa Zheleznova's husband is dying.
Vassa Zheleznova's children are no good.
Luckily, her oldest daughter returns from abroad and perhaps could set things right.
Is there any FUTURE for Vassa Zheleznova?

Is there any future for us? How should it look like? "Life is more than just work" says the current generation (as well as one of the characters in the play); "but what is life, then?" asks Vassa. And we pose the same question.

Gorky's characters have been expecting a turn of events - they've sensed it but couldn't name it or foresee the consequences. Our current situation is quite similar, we know something is happening - something must happen! - but we don't know what and how.

It might seem depressive, but it's actually rather comic. Or horror. This situation certainly allows us to play with the genre, laugh at ourselves, and then wait all together for the future to come - it is nigh, but we have no idea what it'll bring about.




