THE FATHER WATCHES OVER THE DAUGHTER Comes to The New Stage This Week

The Father Watches Over the Daughter by Ondřej Novotný comes to The New Stage at The National Theatre of Prague this week.

By means of depicting his encounters with his wife, father, friends and passers-by, the author paints a plastic picture of the mental landscape of a man who bears a host of autobiographical traits, yet may be identified with by everyone who is or plans to be a father.

Besides trivial, often comical parenting situations and conflicts at the children's playground, the play deals with weighty topics with a social overreach, such as fear of the future, the contradiction between freedom and safety, as well as the issue of elderly people's loneliness.

Novotný created his play within the New Drama Studio, which The National Theatre Drama company has run since the beginning of 2019.

Performances run 15 February - 24 May 2022.

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/the-father-watches-over-the-daughter-3266429?t=2022-02-15-11-00.