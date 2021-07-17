Prague State Opera Will Perform RIGOLETTO in September

Rigoletto will be performed by Prague State Opera in September. The tragic story of the court jester Rigoletto is based on Victor Hugo's drama Le roi s'amuse.

Together with La traviata and Il trovatore, Rigoletto (1851) is an opera that made Verdi famous worldwide. Verdi's splendid melodies and the masterful depiction of the lead characters still enchant opera-lovers around the world.

Rigoletto´s beautiful daughter Gilda falls victim to her father's promiscuous master, the Duke of Mantua. The genesis of the work, written for the Teatro La Fenice, was quite dramatic in itself. The Venice police intervened and subjected the original version to censorship, claiming that the theme was "tastelessly immoral" and "offensive to His Royal Majesty".

The performance will take place on September 2, 2021.

