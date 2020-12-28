Prague Shakespeare Company Presents Shakespeare's HENRY V

A special encore stream will run of Prague Shakespeare Company's smash production of William Shakespeare's Henry V. Directed by PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts and produced in association with Main Street Theatre Company in Houston, TX was performed live in the Kolowrat Theatre in Prague in 2013.

This production is available to stream over the holiday season, through January 21, 2021.

Winner of the Houston Theatre Award for Best Director (Guy Roberts) and nominated for Best Play, Best Actor, and Best Costumes.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit Prague Shakespeare Company and Main Street Theatre.

Within 24-hours of purchase, you will be contacted by Eric Sammons with video access information. Video will available to play for 48 hours once clicking the link in the ticket e-mail. Playback is limited to one device.

