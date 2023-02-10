Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARYSHA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through 23 May.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture.

The play, based upon a true story about a village girl married against her will, was repeatedly rejected by the dramaturgy of The National Theatre for reasons of excessive naturalism in the way the corrupt relationships among the characters and the circumstances of the murder were depicted. It was accepted only at third attempt and played only in afternoon people's performances for fear of insulting the bourgeois audience. Its success was nevertheless immediate and it eventually found its way to audiences nationwide.

The director Jan Mikulášek, one of the most remarkable talents of his generation, was put in charge of the staging of the eleventh successive production of Marysha in the history of The National Theatre. His minimalistic view of this important part of Czech dramatic tradition builds upon the unique personal actorship and deep understanding of the characters by the actors.

