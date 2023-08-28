LE NOZZE DI FIGARO Continues at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through 10 November.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

THE BARTERED BRIDE Opens in Prague This Week Photo 2 THE BARTERED BRIDE Opens in Prague This Week
OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month Photo 3 OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month

Cupid’s arrows fly around as they please, binding the seemingly incompatible and dividing the seemingly inseparable. Mozart’s philandering Count Almaviva, his neglected wife Rosina, the Countess’s pretty maid Susanna and the crafty, albeit occasionally naïve, valet Figaro know all too well … The new National Theatre production of Le nozze di Figaro has been created by two distinguished female artists: the English conductor Julia Jones and the Czech stage director Barbora Horáková Joly. 

The celebrated composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was fond of Prague and its Nostitz (today Estates) Theatre. He paid five visits to the city. During the first of them, less than a year before hosting the world premiere of his opera Don Giovanni in 1787, the Nostitz Theatre gave a performance of Le nozze di Figaro, with Mozart himself conducting. Mozart composed the opera to a libretto written by the Italian poet Lorenzo Da Ponte, based on the French playwright Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais’s comedy La Folle Journée, ou Le Mariage de Figaro, whose denunciation of aristocratic privilege and social inequality many have  characterised as foreshadowing the French Revolution. 

WARNING: We use tobacco products during the performance. 

Suitable for audience from 12 years. 

A co-production with the Nationaltheater Mannheim.




RELATED STORIES - Prague

1
THE BARTERED BRIDE Opens in Prague This Week Photo
THE BARTERED BRIDE Opens in Prague This Week

The Bartered Bride will begin performances at the National Theatre in Prague this week. Performances run 25 August - 20 December.

2
OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month Photo
OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month

Our Uppish and Defiant Fellows comes to the National Theatre in Prague this month. Performances run 31 August 2023 - 25 March 2024.

3
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Prague Shakespeare Company This Month Photo
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Prague Shakespeare Company This Month

Prague Shakespeare Company in association with Letní shakespearovské slavnosti presents Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, directed by Guy Roberts, performed in English with Czech surtitle translation.

4
LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August Photo
LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August

Ranking among Verdi’s best-known, most romantic and most tragic operas, La traviata has held the mirror up to society and its hypocritical morals for some 170 years. The terminally ill courtesan Violetta Valéry realises that she must forgo her love for Alfredo Germont, a young man from a respectable family. After abandoning him, she dies in poverty, yet has kept dreaming of the happiness of true love.

