Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KYLIAN – BRIDGES OF TIME is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances beain on 1 September.

Register for Prague News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
KYLIAN – BRIDGES OF TIME is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

The unique production Kylián - Bridges of Time features works by Jiří Kylián, the celebrated Czech choreographer, a true icon of global dance. The mixed bill includes four of his opuses - Bella Figura, Gods and Dogs, Petite Mort and Six Dances, all of them gems that adorn our repertoire.

The Czech National Ballet feels greatly honoured to stage these Kylián works, which represent a challenge for its dancers, who have thus been afforded an enormous professional experience.

The ballet evening KYLIÁN - Bridges of Time is dedicated to the work of Jiří Kylián, a renowned choreographer born in the Czech Republic who gained international fame.

Performances began on 1 September.





More Hot Stories For You


Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents a Free Virtual Salon on The Prague Quadrennial 2023 and How Young Designers Can Get InvolvedWingspace Theatrical Design Presents a Free Virtual Salon on The Prague Quadrennial 2023 and How Young Designers Can Get Involved
August 25, 2022

As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design presents a conversation on Thursday, August 25 at 7:00pm ET with Patrick Du Wors, Shannon Harvey, Susan Tsu, and Members of the US National Design Team for PQ 2023.
LA TRAVIATA Comes to Prague Next MonthLA TRAVIATA Comes to Prague Next Month
August 23, 2022

Jedna z Verdiho nejznámějších, nejromantičtějších a nejtragičtějších oper nastavuje již 170 let zrcadlo společnosti a její pokrytecké morálce. Smrtelně nemocná kurtizána Violetta Valéry brzy pochopí, že se své lásky k Alfredovi z důstojného rodu Germontů musí vzdát. Opouští ho, umírá v bídě – ale stále sní o štěstí opravdové lásky.
Kylián – Bridges of Time Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next MonthKylián – Bridges of Time Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month
August 22, 2022

The unique production Kylián – Bridges of Time features works by Jiří Kylián, the celebrated Czech choreographer, a true icon of global dance. The mixed bill includes four of his opuses – Bella Figura, Gods and Dogs, Petite Mort and Six Dances, all of them gems that adorn our repertoire.
RUSALKA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This MonthRUSALKA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month
August 15, 2022

Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka is a true gem of Czech opera, one that has won over audiences worldwide. Ardent melodies, both tender and dramatically extreme, the composer’s masterful work with musical motifs and full-blooded orchestration, as well as Jaroslav Kvapil’s fabulous libretto, evoking K. J. Erben’s simple yet immensely forcible ballads, make Rusalka a work of fascinating beauty addressing audiences of all ages.
DON GIOVANNI Comes to The National Theatre in Prague This MonthDON GIOVANNI Comes to The National Theatre in Prague This Month
August 3, 2022

Accordingly, the new production of the Mozart opera at the unique Estates Theatre is actually at variance with the long tradition - this time, an adaptation of Don Giovanni will be created by the Swedish-Norwegian stage director Alexander Mørk-Eidem in tandem with the German conductor and Mozart specialist Karsten Januschke.