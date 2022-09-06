KYLIAN – BRIDGES OF TIME is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

The unique production Kylián - Bridges of Time features works by Jiří Kylián, the celebrated Czech choreographer, a true icon of global dance. The mixed bill includes four of his opuses - Bella Figura, Gods and Dogs, Petite Mort and Six Dances, all of them gems that adorn our repertoire.

The Czech National Ballet feels greatly honoured to stage these Kylián works, which represent a challenge for its dancers, who have thus been afforded an enormous professional experience.

The ballet evening KYLIÁN - Bridges of Time is dedicated to the work of Jiří Kylián, a renowned choreographer born in the Czech Republic who gained international fame.

Performances began on 1 September.