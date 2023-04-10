BALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of Prague

Ball im Savoy is now playing at The National Theatre of Prague. Performances run through 17 March 2024.

The operetta tells a "crazy" story full of funny conspiracies, confusion and romantic tension, with the main plot built around a fidelity test a newlywed couple have been put to. They have just returned home from their honeymoon and it seems that nothing can threaten their happy future. But on the very day of their return, the newlywed Marquis Aristide receives a letter from a certain "Prefect of Nancy". And problems in the paradise seem to come up: the real writer of the letter is the sexy dancer Tangolita, Aristide´s former lover, who requires to meet him at the ball at the Savoy Hotel. And the Marquis decides to attend the ball...

Composer Paul Abraham has used a mix of European jazz, Hungarian czardas, tango, klezmer and classic Viennese operetta to conjure up an utterly carefree world in which one hit follows another, and, as in any good operetta, there are sopranos singing to the heavens and magical love duets. There are also musical or revue-like acts a la Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, in short, an absolute relax!