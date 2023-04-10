Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of Prague

Performances run through 17 March 2024.

Apr. 10, 2023  
BALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of Prague

Ball im Savoy is now playing at The National Theatre of Prague. Performances run through 17 March 2024.

The operetta tells a "crazy" story full of funny conspiracies, confusion and romantic tension, with the main plot built around a fidelity test a newlywed couple have been put to. They have just returned home from their honeymoon and it seems that nothing can threaten their happy future. But on the very day of their return, the newlywed Marquis Aristide receives a letter from a certain "Prefect of Nancy". And problems in the paradise seem to come up: the real writer of the letter is the sexy dancer Tangolita, Aristide´s former lover, who requires to meet him at the ball at the Savoy Hotel. And the Marquis decides to attend the ball...

Composer Paul Abraham has used a mix of European jazz, Hungarian czardas, tango, klezmer and classic Viennese operetta to conjure up an utterly carefree world in which one hit follows another, and, as in any good operetta, there are sopranos singing to the heavens and magical love duets. There are also musical or revue-like acts a la Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, in short, an absolute relax!




BEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of Prague Photo
BEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of Prague
Beware of Pity by Stefan Zweig comes to The Estates Theatre. The performance is set for Thursday, 30 March.
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague Photo
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
The remake of the popular ballet Cinderella made by the world-famous French choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot to the music of Sergei Prokofiev reflects another dramaturgical line of the Czech National Ballet – an effort to return titles that have become very popular in the past and whose quality and significance will never lose its artistic value or topical message.
TURANDOT Kicks Off This Week at the National Theatre in Prague Photo
TURANDOT Kicks Off This Week at the National Theatre in Prague
Turandot kicks off this week at the National Theatre in Prague. Performances run through 29 April.
KLEIDER MACHEN LEUTE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Photo
KLEIDER MACHEN LEUTE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague
Kleider Machen Leute is now playing at the National Theatre in Prague. Performances will run through 18 June 2023 before picking up again in March 2024.

