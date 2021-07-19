A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed at Prague Castle, as Part of the Summer Shakespeare Festival

Prague Shakespeare Company will cooperate once again with the Summer Shakespeare Festival to present a new English-language production of A Midsummer Night's Dream (with Czech surtitles). Directed by Hammed Animashaun and PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts, this fresh take on Shakespeare's timeless classic is the perfect escape for audiences of all ages to come together and celebrate the wonder of Shakespeare and the magic of falling in love after our time of isolation because of coronavirus.

Set in a magical wood filled with fantastical fairies, sprites and legendary creatures, with original music by Patrick Neil Doyle, This production features a new version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, translated into contemporary modern English by Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated storyteller Jeffrey Whitty. This Midsummer cuts through the centuries to bring audiences a fresh, moment-by-moment take, designed to flow as effortlessly for contemporary audiences as Shakespeare's beloved classic played to the Elizabethans.



PSC has announced that international TV, film, and theatre star Hammed Animashaun (Amazon's Wheel of Time, Royal National Theatre) will join PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts as co-director of the English-language production of A Midsummer Night's Dream performing as part of the Summer Shakespeare Festival (LetnÃ­ ShakespearovskÃ© slavnosti) at Prague Castle on 29 & 30 July, 2021.

Roberts says, "I am thrilled that Hammed has joined our production as co-director. I have admired his work for a long time and it is a tremendous honor to share this experience with such a gifted artist. Hammed's performances on stage have quickly established him as one of the great theatre artists working today in the UK and his recent award-winning performance as Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream has defined the role for a new generation. Hammed's impact in rehearsal was immediate and powerful. The rehearsals have been extraordinary - insightful, touching and very funny. We are laughing all the time. This is going to be a very special Dream."

On making his Czech theatre debut and working with PSC Hammed says, "I'm very, very excited to be in Prague co-directing with the amazing legend Guy Roberts. It's my favorite play of all time and to be given the opportunity to co-direct is a dream (pun intended)."

Tickets for the production may be booked at www.shakespeare.cz

More information A Midsummer Night's Dream may be found at www.pragueshakespeare.org.