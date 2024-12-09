Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo Comes to Teatro Tivoli BBVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo” is back with a new and extraordinary cast that includes some of the best magicians in the world. Performances run December 19, 2024 to January 12, 2025 at Teatro Tivoli BBVA.

With new and spectacular illusions, Luis de Matos returns in the company of four incredible magicians, coming from Argentina, Denmark, the United States of America and Spain.

The show, which began in 2018, and which is renewed every year and breaks box office records, will take place in three cities over the course of six weeks: Figueira da Foz, Lisbon and Porto.

“Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo” is a show for the whole family where the unthinkable and surprising happens every moment. In this edition, Luis de Matos will have at his side the incredible… Rada, from Argentina, Hector Mancha, from Spain, Mortenn, from Denmark, and Dan Sperry, from the United States, in addition to Joana Almeida and Momentum Crew.

In each edition, Luis de Matos presents new and spectacular illusions where the greatest and most surprising impossibilities occur. The cast of “Luis de Matos IMPOSSIBLE Ao Vivo” includes a protagonist from two Netflix specials (Rada), two world champions (Hector Mancha and Mortenn) and a global star (Dan Sperry).

An incredible show for those who enjoy the art of creating illusions and absolutely transformative for those who have never seen magic live. A unique opportunity to see the best of magic, in a surprising combination that makes the experience unforgettable.

Comments