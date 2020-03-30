World Premiere Of HOWARDS END and CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND Canceled Due To Public Health Recommendations

In response to the public health pandemic, Portland Center Stage at The Armory has canceled the final two productions in the 2019-2020 season; the world premiere of Howards End and Cambodian Rock Band. The remaining performances of 9 Parts of Desire have also been canceled. These unprecedented cancellations will result in serious and lasting hardships for the company, staff, and artists.

"It is heartbreaking to cancel the rest of the 2019-2020 season. Losing the opportunity to share these breathtakingly beautiful productions with Portland has deep impacts on our fantastic staff and artists." said Artistic Director Marissa Wolf. "We're doing our best to support the staff and artists most affected by these cancelations, and we thank our community for the generosity and assistance we have received during this critical time. That continued support will be crucial as we look forward to coming back strong in the season ahead."

The building will be closed to the public until further notice, but patrons are still able to purchase tickets for the 2020-2021 season and make donations online. Patrons with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted and can choose from several options, including:

Donating their tickets and claiming a tax-deduction for the ticket value

Crediting their tickets towards a future performance in the 2020-2021 season

"More than 60% of Portland Center Stage's revenue comes from ticket sales, concessions, and venue rentals, with many of the costs laid out upfront, which means they can't be recouped by canceling performances," Managing Director Cynthia Fuhrman said. "We are truly grateful to everyone who is stepping in to begin to help fill that gap. Donating tickets for canceled performances, subscribing to our 2020-2021 season, or donating to Portland Center Stage are all invaluable ways of supporting us through this difficult time."

Due to the high number of transactions, patrons should contact the box office by filling out the form online at https://www.pcs.org/canceled-performance-preference, or by calling and leaving a voicemail at 503.445.3700.

Tickets for the 2020-2021 season start at $101 for three-play packages and can be purchased at https://www.pcs.org/shows/2020-2021-season. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated and can be made at https://www.pcs.org/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You