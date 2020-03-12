Two Performances in the Just Kidding Series at Symphony Space Have Been Postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances and travel disruptions, two upcoming performances in the Just Kidding series at Symphony Space have been postponed:

Saturday, March 14th:

The Gottabees "Squirrel Stole My Underpants"



Saturday, March 21st:

Aaron Nigel Smith

Symphony Space looks forward to welcoming these artists back next season at a date to be announced. Refunds will be issued to all ticket buyers.



For the latest Just Kidding news, follow along on Facebook and Instagram.





