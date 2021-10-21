The Shedd Institute Presents THE MUSIC OF MILAGRO, A NEW MUSICAL

Over the years, Evynne Hollens' Contemporary Songbook Project has celebrated a variety of popular musical theatre songwriters and highlighted music from Broadway's hottest shows.

This fall, for its 7th incarnation, the Project will present a special edition world premier event showcasing the music from Milagro, a brand new bilingual musical, for a live audience for the first time! Currently in development and written by Hollens, Portland singer-songwriter Anna Gilbert and Latin Grammy winner and celebrated singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, Milagro is a beautiful new musical, inspired by the miraculous true story of a Latin American woman and her quest to reconnect with her roots. Audiences will get a rare and very exciting first listen to the music from this deeply personal story about survival, love, loss and the complexity of family.

Hear first-hand stories about the show's inspiration, development process and future plans for Milagro on Broadway and beyond from Hollens, Gilbert and Moreno who will perform the music along with local favorite Adriana Ripley and Broadway's Justin Jones. Come be among the first to experience the music from this heartwarming coming of age story of self-discovery, motherhood and forgiveness as we celebrate this new project by Eugene's own Evynne Hollens, Anna Gilbert and the renowned Gaby Moreno.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS:

§ MASKING. By State of Oregon mandate, until further notice, masks are required in all indoor public places for everyone, vaccinated or not.

§ VACCINATION. Everyone entering Shedd Institute public performance spaces must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 3 days of the performance.

§ Shedd staff and all participating artists are fully vaccinated.

For more detailed information and ongoing updates visit www.theshedd.org. For clarifications on specific questions, call The Shedd Ticket Office at 541.434.7000.