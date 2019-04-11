The Musical SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Opens Announced At Lakewood Theatre Company

Lakewood Theatre Company closes out its 66th season with the triumphant movie musical Singin' In the Rain, tapping its way from the cinema to the Headlee Mainstage. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a downpour of unforgettable songs make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.The title sponsor for Singin' In the Rain is Don & Sharon Plumb. The directorial sponsor is Samantha Richardson and the guest artist sponsor is Step It Up Studios.

The show, with screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, continues through June 9, 2019 on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, two Wednesday performances at 7:30 PM (May 15 and June 5), Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (April 28, May 5, 19, 26, June 2, 9) and Sunday evenings at 7:00 PM (May 12, 26). Ticket prices are $39/adults and $37/seniors. Discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Special note: On Wednesdays, May 15 and June 5 the theatre continues its program called WOW: 25-35. For attendees 35 and under tickets are priced at $25 each. One hour prior to performance there will be a complimentary wine or whiskey tasting one hour before curtain. On Wednesday, May 15, enjoy a complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Owen Roe Winery. On Wednesday, June 5, enjoy a complimentary whiskey tasting hosted by Trail Distilling.

The Story: Don Lockwood (John David Scott) is at the height of his career as a silent film star, having starred in several successful movies with the beautiful, but shallow and vain Lina Lamont (Stephanie Heuston-Willing). Don can barely tolerate Lina, even though their studio, Monumental Pictures, has set them up in the eyes of the press as an "it" couple.

But as Don continues his picture career, Hollywood is moving fast into the era of "talking pictures" - movies with sound instead of subtitles. To keep up, Monumental Pictures and its head, R.F. Simpson (Mike Dederian) decide to adapt the latest Lockwood-Lamont vehicle into a musical. Unfortunately for Lina, her screechy voice threatens her move into the talkies - until Don and his tap-dancing friend Cosmo Brown (Dennis Corwin) convince Kathy Selden (Catherine Olson), an aspiring actress with the voice of an angel, to dub over her voice.

This splashy adaptation also features Lalanya Gunn as Miss Phoebe Dinsmore, Richard Cohn-Lee as Roscoe Dexter, Terra Hill as Dora Bailey, Danny Captuo as the Diction Coach, Tara Beanblossom as Roz, Jorie Jones as Zelda Zanders, Jon Gennari as Sid Phillips, Robert Altieri as the Cameraman, Maria Tucker as Olga Mara. The ensemble features Lorna Baxter, Caroline D'Ambrosi, John Gaunt, Jared Lingle, Crystal Munoz, Grace Thompson and Jackson Wells.

LTC's production of Singin' In the Rain is directed by Ron Daum, musical direction is by Beth Noelle and choreography is by Laura Hiszczynskyj. The stage manager is Berl Dana'y, scenic design is by John Gerth, sound design is by Marcus Storey, lighting design is by Kurt Herman, costume design is by Grace O'Malley and properties are by Berl Dana'y and Grady Penna. The producer is Steve Knox.





