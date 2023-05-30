THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO to Open This Week at Triangle Productions

Picking up where PART ONE ended, THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery, self-deception, and self-destruction.

By:
Triangle Productions will present The Inheritance, Part Two June 1 through 17.

Picking up where PART ONE ended, THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery, self-deception, and self-destruction. Eric, reeling from his discovery at Walter’s house, finds himself growing even closer to Henry - while Toby tumbles down a dark hole of celebrity and addiction as he runs from a hidden past that will inevitably catch up with him. And the young man Leo, returning to Toby’s life and Toby’s bed, discovers a world of books—in particular the works of E.M. Forster—that open up a new realm of life to him, but at the same time finds himself in more danger than before. All three lives intersect as they are faced with the decision to heal or to burn.

Performance Details: 

Directed by Andres Alcala 
Producer Donald Horn
Stage Manager – Jason Coffey
Light design – Trevor Sargent
Set/Props – a collaboration between Donald Horn and Andres Alcala
Video Design and implementation – Andres Alcala

TICKETS: 
Online: Click Here   or call us 503-239-5919




