THE GRADUATE Comes to Gallery Theater

"The Graduate" opens July 26th. The play is adapted by Terry Johnson, based on the novel by Charles Webb and the motion picture screenplay by Calder Willingham and Buck Henry, by special arrangement with StudioCanal. The play is directed by Lance Nuttman.

Benjamin Braddock (John Davis) is a confused young man. Having spent four years achieving a brilliant scholastic record, upon graduation he finds himself adrift, uncertain about his future, and disconnected from his purpose. Fighting panic and boredom, Benjamin is deeply conflicted (but ultimately willing) when Mrs. Robinson (Holly Spencer), the unhappily married and dangerously charismatic wife of his father's business partner, tempts him into an affair. Benjamin's tenuous existence of lazy days and stolen nights falls apart when he falls in love -- with Elaine (Cassandra McKenna), Mrs. Robinson's daughter. Terry Johnson's stage adaptation of The Graduate, based on the novel and the iconic 1967 film, is a bitterly hilarious dark comedy that explores family dysfunction, parental expectations, crumbling marriages, and the naive, yet disillusioned, dichotomy of youth, against the shiny backdrop of affluent Southern California in the 1960s.

The Graduate runs July 26 - Aug 11 in the Arena Theater (9 Performances)

Recommended age 17+

SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday, 7:30 PM • Sunday Matinee, 2:00 PM (New Time)

Take part in our First Saturday promotion. On Saturday, July 27th only, admission is buy one get one ½ off. That's two adult admissions for only $27. This offer is not available online. Please call 503-472-2227 or purchase tickets at the door.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: $18 Adult, $15 Students & Seniors. Call 472-2227 for tickets or purchase online at www.gallerytheater.org.





