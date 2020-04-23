THE BOOK OF MORMON Portland Engagement Cancelled

Despite best efforts to reschedule the engagement, Broadway in Portland today announces the cancellation of the upcoming engagement (May 12 - 17) of THE BOOK OF MORMON.



Refunds will be processed automatically. To request a refund for tickets paid for with cash or check, please contact your original place of purchase. Refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly through official ticketing partners. Broadway in Portland is not responsible for the refund practices put in place by secondary ticket providers.

Patrons are encouraged to visit www.BroadwayinPortland.com for ongoing show information.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You