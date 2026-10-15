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THE BODYGUARD North American Tour Opens at The Stranahan

The reimagined musical directed by Samantha Saltzman stars Brooke Bailey and Jonathan Blansfield.

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THE BODYGUARD North American Tour Opens at The Stranahan

The North American Tour of the smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD launches tonight at The Stranahan. The company has spent the past five weeks in Toledo teching and rehearsing the show in preparation for the tour launch.

The show will play six performances Oct. 15–18, 2026 before embarking on its North American Tour. This engagement kicks off the popular 26–27 Broadway in Toledo Series.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

  • Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 — 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 — 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Led by director Samantha Saltzman, THE BODYGUARD features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC. Nate Coffey is the Production Stage Manager, and Joanne Holdeman is the Company Manager.

The cast is led by Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron), with Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer), Erica Burkett (Rachel Marron-Alternate), Andrea Simpson (Nicki Marron), Keyshawn Brian Steele (Tony Scibelli), Anthony S. Goolsby (Bill Devaney), Ethan Hall (Stalker), Riki Stevens (Sy Spector), Carmelo Kelly (Fletcher), and Shiloh Prendergast (Fletcher).

The cast also includes Cedric Jamaal Greene, Cydney Heard, Tanner Jarrett Kirol, Joe Love, Lucy Mangion, Yurika Ono, Camal Pugh, Courtney Genoveva Saffold, Samantha Scott, and Scott Willits.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A 'BRILLIANT' (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including 'Queen of the Night,' 'So Emotional,' 'I Will Always Love You,' 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' 'Saving All My Love,' and 'One Moment in Time', alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, THE BODYGUARD made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. THE BODYGUARD's continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.

Based on the Warner Bros film and screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, THE BODYGUARD is produced with the permission of Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Inc. THE BODYGUARD is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640 New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com. THE BODYGUARD is produced by Crossroads Live.

Please note: BroadwayInToledo.com, Etix.com and The Stranahan Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 26–27 Broadway in Toledo Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

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