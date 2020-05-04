Shutdown Streaming
Summit Theatre Club Continues to Share Performances and More Via Instagram

The Bulletin has reported that Summit Theatre club at west Bend's Summit High School is bringing performances and more online via Instagram in light of the cancellation of their spring production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Read the full story HERE.

The club's shares the students' content such as "Saturday Afternoon Fever," by club member Isabella Torrance where she teaches choreography from musicals such as "Grease" and "Mamma Mia!"

Check out a few of the students videos below!



