Summit Theatre Club Continues to Share Performances and More Via Instagram
The Bulletin has reported that Summit Theatre club at west Bend's Summit High School is bringing performances and more online via Instagram in light of the cancellation of their spring production of Much Ado About Nothing.
Read the full story HERE.
The club's shares the students' content such as "Saturday Afternoon Fever," by club member Isabella Torrance where she teaches choreography from musicals such as "Grease" and "Mamma Mia!"
Check out a few of the students videos below!
A post shared by Summit Theatre Company (@summit.theatre) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT
This week, Ben will start with a few quick announcements. Then, Cat 5 members are playing two rounds of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. You definitely don't want to miss this!
A post shared by Summit Theatre Company (@summit.theatre) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:22am PDT