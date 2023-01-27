Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK Opens Tonight at Broadway Rose Theatre

Broadway Rose Theatre Company has begun its 2023 Season of Fresh Possibilities with Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, showcasing a treasure trove of hit songs and hidden gems by composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) updated with new lyrics. Opening night takes place tonight, on Friday, January 27, and performances continuing through February 19. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Audio description available at the Saturday matinee on February 18. Performances are held at the Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

Tickets are priced from $30 to $50 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

Part musical revue, part original musical, Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook follows empty-nesters Sue and Dan on a poignant journey through their past, guided by a box of old photographs and the memories the pictures bring to life. As the pair uncover secrets and surprises about their relationship, they're given an opportunity to rediscover the love they share for one another.

"Snapshots fits in perfectly with a New Year's theme," says producing artistic director Sharon Maroney, "offering a glimpse at the choices, challenges, and changes experienced throughout a relationship - and the potential for fresh awakenings."

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by David Stern. Conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern with additional music and lyrics by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken, and Charles Strouse. Arrangements and orchestrations by Steve Orich.

The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Annie Kaiser with music direction from Colin Shepard. The artistic team includes choreographer Dan Murphy, scenic designer Larry Larsen, lighting designer Carl Faber, costume designer Marion Dawn Hazelwood, properties designer Emily Rusmisel, sound designer Brian Karl Moen, and production stage manager Jessica Junor.

The cast comprises Andrew Maldarelli (Dan), Ali Bell (Sue), Alex Trull (Daniel), Marin Donohue (Susan), Collin Carver (Danny), and Sophie MacKay (Susie).