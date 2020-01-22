Spoken Word Artist Devin James Stinson Releases 'Flow Therapy' Entitled 'The Locks'

Spoken word, "flow therapy" artist Devin James Stinson, writes to bring awareness through content that elevates consciousness, to help others to find healing; in order to grow and reach potential, and simply, live one's life with happiness, purpose and hope. Stinson's spoken word, flow therapy compilation entitled "The Locks" is one that seeks to enlighten others to seek their own potential, and know that all can live a joyful, fulfilled life that all desire by removing internal mental barriers, or in other words "the locks." Stinson wrote and published the spoken word, poetry piece entitled, "The Locks" during March of 2018

Stinson pitched his first vocal recording of "The Locks" as a "Twisted Epiphany" for the Fusebox Radio show, hosted by Marc Rose and Jeff Pollard. A Twisted Epiphany is defined by Stinson, as "a spoken audio piece, be it poetry or just a monologue of sorts, with music and sound design put around it." Stinson states, "Marc and Jeff agreed to record it for their show, I knew this would take the piece to the next level, and truly, "The Locks" with Marc's amazing sound design and music did just that." It can be heard here: https://devinjames96.bandcamp.com/track/the-locks.

Then animation was added by Stephen A. Nathe, and "and this resulted in the"The Locks" becoming what I had envisioned in the beginning, states Stinson, "it's a fully immersive spoken word piece that puts the listener right in the middle of what's going on, to become a part of the message." The animated version may be found here: https://youtu.be/775yYmq2yr4.

Through interpretation of this spoken word poetry piece, complete with sound design and music composition, "The Locks" conveys the feeling of being stuck, from a person creating self-imposed "locks" and then throughout the spoken word piece, it also provides the solution, to simply release those "locks" to "free oneself" from self-imposed limits. The listener is left with a feeling that leads to an awareness that all can live a life they desire starting today. One can understand all can experience joy starting today. All can choose love starting with oneself starting today, all can understand, that starting today and everyday forward you can choose to understand that life is meant to be enjoyed, and you are meant to see your worth. All should know, you have so much value to add to the world today, simply start by removing your self-imposed locks. An example of this to put into real life application, here are a few scenarios. "You loved to dance and sing, but you haven't for many years." Remove the lock, simply say I can sing and dance today as much as my heart desires. Considering a deeper level perhaps, "someone hurt you and as a result you feel unworthy, maybe this prevents you from feeling joy as much as you should or could." That is a figurative "lock," the feeling holding you back from joy, so "remove it," remove "the lock" again in the figurative sense. Understand that your joy is yours to keep, your worth does not deplete because you didn't feel valued due to being hurt. You are valued, you are worthy, you are loved, and being hurt as a human being doesn't diminish that. Unlock your hurt, meaning just let it go, choose to forgive and replace any hurt with love, for oneself and others.

Devin James Stinson discussed his impetus for "The Locks." " It was adapted from a passage in "The Untethered Soul" by Michael Singer. I was contacted by the person who handles Michael Singer's correspondence, paraphrasing, he wrote to Stinson to say, "Michael thanks you for sending your recording, and finds it to be very beautiful and inspiring. Concluding, Michael is pleased that you're doing so well on the inner journey to total freedom." Stinson concluded the interview by conveying his immense gratitude for Singer's recognition of his work, "To have the author of the book, a book that I was so affected by in such a positive and healing way, state that my adaptation was 'beautiful and inspiring,'just really solidified for me to realize why "Flow Therapy" is so important and needed in this world."

Stinson concluded, "I will continue my journey by creating inspirational work to help evoke deeper thought, which leads to awareness, and healing, and yes 'total freedom' for all who are still working toward reaching their potential, and to live a life with freedom, passion and happiness."

"Nowadays when I listen to 'The Locks,' it makes me think of being absolutely free."

That's the healing, that's the message.





